Marchment logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Marchment has a helper in two of the three games he's played since returning from an undisclosed injury. The winger is up to three points, seven shots on net, 18 hits and eight PIM through five playoff outings. Marchment is likely to continue playing in a middle-six role with power-play time.