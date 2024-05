Marchment (undisclosed) picked up an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Marchment helped out on a Roope Hintz tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Marchment missed six games due to his undisclosed injury. The winger has two points, four shots on net, six PIM and 11 hits over three playoff outings. He should continue to play in a middle-six role with some power-play time as long as he can stay healthy.