Marchment (undisclosed) is not expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Golden Knights, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Marchment was injured in Wednesday's Game 2, and it appears he'll have to miss at least one game. The Stars appear set to shuffle the lineup after two losses to open the first-round series, with Jamie Benn and Logan Stankoven expected to flank Matt Duchene on the second line.