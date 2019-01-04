Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Tallies assist in loss
Hainsey chipped in an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Minnesota.
The 37-year-old continues to produce modestly from Toronto's back end, as he's now up to 13 points in 40 games. Owners in leagues that score plus/minus will be more interested in Hainsey's fantastic plus-22 rating, which is the fifth best mark in the league.
