Senators' Ron Hainsey: Hits hiatus on cold streak
Hainsey managed just one point in his past 20 games before the hiatus, an assist on Feb. 25 against Nashville.
If the season doesn't resume, there's a strong chance that could be the final point of Hainsey's distinguished career, which has spanned 17 seasons and seen him transition from a scoring defenseman to a tough, experienced blueliner who provides value to his squad beyond the scoresheet. At 39 years old, he was on track for his lowest scoring total since 2015, and he offers little to no fantasy value if he returns after the hiatus.
