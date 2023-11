Benoit was practicing with Toronto on Monday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Benoit was slotted into the third pairing for Toronto and could get into the lineup against Florida on Tuesday. If Benoit does suit up, it will likely mean William Lagesson will be relegated to a reserve role. For his part, Benoit is averaging 13:13 of ice time in his six NHL games this season, registering five shots, 13 hits and 10 blocks along the way.