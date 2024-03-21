Watch Now:

Benoit recorded nine hits with a blocked shot, a shot on net and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

The game got chippy in the third period as the Maple Leafs pulled away, and Benoit earned his keep with a dominant physical performance. The 25-year-old blueliner hasn't produced a point in his last nine games, but he's piled up 37 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over that stretch, including three separate games with six-plus. Beniot's 184 hits on the season come in only 51 games, and as long as he stays out of the press box, he should reach 200 for the second straight campaign.

