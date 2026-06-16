Flyers' Simon Benoit: Sent to Philly

Benoit and Joseph Woll were dealt to the Flyers from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday in exchange for Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae and a 2026 third-round pick.

Benoit suited up for 73 games in 2025-26, logging six helpers, 194 hits, 114 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating while averaging 17:18 of ice time. The Flyers' top four appears to be set for at least the 2026-27 campaign, but Benoit should be able to be a fixture on the third pairing with his new team. The 6-foot-4 defenseman is entering the final season of his three-year, $4.05 million deal -- he's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2027-28 campaign.