Benoit inked a three-year, $4.05 million contract with Toronto on Friday.
Benoit has logged 54 games for the Leafs this season in which he has notched one goal on 48 shots and four assists while averaging 16:55 of ice time. While the 25-year-old blueliner won't offer much in the way of offensive upside, he does have value in formats that utilize hits and blocks, as he has racked up 204 and 82, respectively.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: Physical force against Caps•
-
Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: Garners helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: May be headed to press box•
-
Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: At practice Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: Reassigned to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: Rises to top level•