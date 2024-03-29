Benoit inked a three-year, $4.05 million contract with Toronto on Friday.

Benoit has logged 54 games for the Leafs this season in which he has notched one goal on 48 shots and four assists while averaging 16:55 of ice time. While the 25-year-old blueliner won't offer much in the way of offensive upside, he does have value in formats that utilize hits and blocks, as he has racked up 204 and 82, respectively.