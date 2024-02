Benoit registered an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Benoit snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He has three points over his last 10 contests -- he had not gotten on the scoresheet this season prior to Jan. 9. The defenseman has four points, 146 hits, 63 blocked shots, 40 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 42 outings overall.