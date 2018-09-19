Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Dealing with shoulder issue
Dermott is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Dermott saw action in just 37 games last season, however, should take on a bigger role heading into the 2018-19 campaign. A day-to-day designation doesn't indicate the blueliner will be out long term, so look for him to be ready for Opening Night -- at the latest.
