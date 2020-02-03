Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Ready to rock Monday
Dermott (illness) will play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Dermott missed Saturday's win over Ottawa due to sickness, but he skated Monday morning and is good to go. Injuries on Toronto's blue line have increased Dermott's duties lately, as he's averaged 20:04 over the last seven games, although it's resulted in no points.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Unable to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Mired in slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Scores lone goal in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: First goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.