Dermott (illness) will play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Dermott missed Saturday's win over Ottawa due to sickness, but he skated Monday morning and is good to go. Injuries on Toronto's blue line have increased Dermott's duties lately, as he's averaged 20:04 over the last seven games, although it's resulted in no points.

