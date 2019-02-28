Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Won't return Wednesday
Dermott will not retake the ice Wednesday against the Oilers due to a shoulder injury.
While Dermott's 17 points over 59 contests aren't particularly appealing from a fantasy standpoint, they do mark a career-high for the second-year blueliner, who totaled 13 a second ago. He recorded a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal prior to his exit, but Dermott didn't contribute to any of the six goals scored. Given the short turnaround for Thursday's contest against the Islanders, it wouldn't be surprising if Dermott skips the trip to New York since the team returns home Saturday to face the Sabres.
