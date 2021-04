Gusev was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Gusev will now be free to sign with another club at a lower salary than the $4.5 million cap hit he carried with the Devils. The 28-year-old forward played well last season, racking up 13 goals and 44 points in 66 games with New Jersey, but he's struggled mightily this year, having totaled just five points in 20 appearances.