Gusev signed with the Panthers on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Gusev had his contract terminated by the Devils on Saturday, making him eligible to sign with a playoff contender. It's been a rough year for the 28-year-old winger, as he's produced just five points and a minus-12 rating through 20 contests. However, Gusev produced 13 goals and 44 points last season, so he has proven to be a capable NHL player before. Due to COVID-19 protocol, it's unclear when he'll be eligible for his Panthers debut.