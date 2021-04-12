Gusev is expected to make his Panthers debut in Thursday's game versus the Lightning.

The Panthers will play in Dallas on Tuesday night, and Gusev will meet the team in Tampa Bay for Thursday's game. According to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami, coach Joel Quenneville said Monday that Gusev could handle a prominent role right away, and he handle power-play time regardless. The 28-year-ols posted 13 goals and 31 assists last season with the Devils, but he struggled this year with just five points through 20 games.