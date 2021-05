Gusev scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Gusev tallied at 2:30 of the second period for his first goal as a Panther. The 28-year-old has picked up four points in nine outings since he was signed by the Panthers after his contract was terminated by the Devils. For the season, the Russian winger has nine points, 66 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 29 appearances.