Manning racked up 15 PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Manning fought Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow in the second period, but it was the former who earned a game misconduct penalty. Manning was appearing for just the second time in the Oilers' last seven games, as Joel Persson took a turn as a healthy scratch. Manning is likely to serve as defensive depth when Adam Larsson (lower leg) returns within the next couple of weeks.