Oilers' Brandon Manning: Serving as defensive depth
Manning has not appeared in seven games since returning from a hand injury.
Manning has one goal, 17 PIM and 10 hits in nine games this season. He is typically the Oilers' seventh defenseman, although he could occasionally draw in for the recently recalled Joel Persson. Manning would likely step into the lineup if injuries struck on the blue line.
