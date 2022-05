Ceci scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7.

This was a goaltending duel for much of the first two periods until Ceci scored on a feed from Connor McDavid at 13:15 of the second. This was Ceci's first goal in seven playoff contests this year, though he's added five assists. The 28-year-old has also logged nine shots on net, eight hits, 12 blocked shots, a plus-8 rating and 12 PIM in a top-four role.