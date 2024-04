Ceci (rest) is expected to be a healthy scratch Wednesday versus Arizona, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Ceci has five goals, 25 points, 90 hits and 106 blocks in 78 appearances this season. The 30-year-old is getting a breather as the Oilers look toward the playoffs, but he might draw back into the lineup for the season finale against the Avalanche on Thursday.