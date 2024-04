Ceci scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Ceci has two goals and four assists over his last 10 appearances. The 30-year-old hadn't found much offense prior to his recent success, but he's been a fairly steady part of the Oilers' lineup this season. He's at four goals, 20 helpers, 94 shots on net, 83 hits, 105 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 76 outings overall.