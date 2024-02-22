Ceci notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

This was Ceci's second multi-point effort in February, but he's gone scoreless in his other six outings. The defenseman doesn't make regular contributions on the scoresheet, but he's quietly had a solid season. He's up to 17 points, 60 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-13 rating through 53 outings. Ceci had just 15 points in 80 contests a year ago -- he's in a good position to secure his fifth 20-point campaign.