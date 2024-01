Ceci notched an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ceci has gotten an assist in consecutive games and three of his last four outings. He's picked up six helpers during the Oilers' 14-game winning streak while maintaining his primarily defensive role on the top pairing. The 30-year-old is at 13 points (all assists) with 47 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-10 rating through 43 contests overall.