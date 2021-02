Haas scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Haas cleaned up a rebound near the crease at 17:55 of the second period. His tally stood as the game-winner Friday. It was the Swiss center's first point in four appearances this year. Haas is expected to bring penalty-killing skill and a little depth scoring to the Oilers' bottom six. He'll have to fend off challenges from Devin Shore and Kyle Turris to stay in the lineup.