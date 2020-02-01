Oilers' James Neal: Not suiting up Friday
Neal (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's game versus the Blues, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Neal didn't take pregame warmups. It's unclear what the issue is with the veteran winger, but it will cost him a game. Patrick Russell will enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Josh Archibald moves up to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian for the contest.
