Oilers' Kris Russell: Shifts to LTIR
The Oilers placed Russell on long-term injured reserve Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
This move helps free up cap space after the team acquired Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Ennis and Mike Green via trade. It also means that Russell's season is likely over, as the team won't be cap compliant unless they place another player on LTIR. Russell has produced eight points and 93 blocked shots over 49 games this year.
