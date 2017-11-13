Oilers' Milan Lucic: Earns dime Sunday

Lucic picked up 10 PIM in Sunday's loss to the Capitals.

Lucic saw his three-game point streak come to an end, but he still aided owners in other categories. The second-line winger dished out a team-high five hits and fired two shots on goal. His 10 points through 17 contests are nothing spectacular, but Lucic remains valuable in a variety of leagues due to a great combination of goal-scoring, PIM and hit totals.