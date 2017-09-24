Play

Oilers' Mitch Callahan: Waived by Edmonton

Callahan was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment Saturday.

Callahan is 26 years old and has yet to make a significant impact at the NHL level, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll likely spend most of the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Bakersfield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories