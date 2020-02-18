Panthers' Anton Stralman: Fires home game-winner Monday

Stralman scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Sharks.

The blueliner was the trailer on a rush led by Jonathan Huberdeau, and Stralman made no mistake when Huberdeau found him in the slot, ringing the puck in off the post in the top corner. Stralman had only two points, both assists, in his prior 18 games, and on the season the 33-year-old has a modest five goals and 19 points through 59 contests.