Panthers' Anton Stralman: Pair of helpers

Stralman collected two assists to go with four shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Stralman drew the secondary assists on goals by Noel Acciari and Jonathan Huberdeau (EN), giving him points in four straight games (one goal, four assists). The 33-year-old veteran has four goals and 16 points in 40 games and is gunning for the 30-point mark for the first time since 2015-16.