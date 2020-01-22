Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Pockets assist
Toninato managed an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Toninato set up the first of Frank Vatrano's three goals in the game. In a limited role, Toninato has picked up 10 points, 36 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 30 outings. He could be worth a looker in deeper fantasy formats that reward physical play.
