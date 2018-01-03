Panthers' Keith Yandle: Held scoreless again

Yandle registered a minus-2 rating and failed to record a hit, blocked shot, or shot on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Yandle is currently stuck in a pretty nasty rut; over his last 10 games, the 31-year-old blueliner has just two assists and 10 shots on goal. Until he busts out of this slump, there are probably better fantasy options, both in standard leagues and daily contests. Yandle will get a chance to turn it around on Thursday in Boston.