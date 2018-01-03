Panthers' Keith Yandle: Held scoreless again
Yandle registered a minus-2 rating and failed to record a hit, blocked shot, or shot on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.
Yandle is currently stuck in a pretty nasty rut; over his last 10 games, the 31-year-old blueliner has just two assists and 10 shots on goal. Until he busts out of this slump, there are probably better fantasy options, both in standard leagues and daily contests. Yandle will get a chance to turn it around on Thursday in Boston.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helps out with three assists•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Posts two points versus Ducks•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Posts first multi-point effort this season•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Buries first goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...