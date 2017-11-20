Panthers' Keith Yandle: Posts two points versus Ducks

Yandle recorded a goal, an assist, plus-1 rating and four shots on goal in a game-high 27:26 minutes play during a 3-2 loss against the Ducks on Sunday.

Since leaving Phoenix, Yandle has yet to reach double-digit goals again, but he will seemingly have a shot at it this season. Through about the quarter mark of 2017-18, he has three goals and 11 points. Yandle also has a plus-6 rating, which makes him less of a fantasy reliably like he's been in the past. Last season, he owned a minus-6 rating. However, owners should keep in mind Yandle currently has a 7.7 shooting percentage, which is almost 3.0 percent higher than his career norm. That doesn't bode well for him continuing his current goal pace.

