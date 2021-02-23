Yandle scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Stars.

The veteran blueliner blasted the puck past Anton Khudobin late in the second period, one of Yandle's four shots on the night to go along with two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. He's up to three goals and 13 points through 17 games, a pace which would have him headed for a career scoring high over a full 82-game schedule.