Nutivaara (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in practice Monday, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News South Florida reports.

Nutivaara's practice debut with the Panthers will be put on hold, likely because he has not yet completed the required quarantine period, though it's possible there's a different reason at play for his absence. The 26-year-old blueliner was in and out of the lineup in a deep Columbus defense corps last season but should have an everyday role for the Panthers.