Marchment (lower body) did not travel to Washington for Game 6 on Friday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Marchment has now missed Games 5 and 6 with a lower-body issue and it's unclear how severe the injury is. The Panthers will host Game 7 on Sunday if necessary and an update on his status could be available before then.
