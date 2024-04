Per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News, Marchment (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision in Vegas on Saturday, according to coach Peter DeBoer.

Marchment was injured in the third period Wednesday and did not return. Marchment set career highs in goals (22) and assists (31) in 81 regular-season games this season. Should he be unable to go, look for Mavrik Bourque to enter the lineup.