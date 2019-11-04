Coach Joel Quenneville said Acciari "pulled a little muscle" during Monday's practice and will be re-evaluated Wednesday, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

With center Vincent Trocheck (lower body) already trending the wrong way for Thursday's matchup against the Capitals, the Panthers may need to recall a player or two from AHL Springfield to bolster their forward corps. Acciari has fit in well during his first season with Florida, as he has four goals through the first 14 games.