Acciari (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. While the team didn't offer specifics, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports, Acciari is headed for long-term injured reserve, which will effectively end his 2023-24 campaign.

Acciari finds himself on injured reserve for the third time this season. The injuries have limited the 32-year-old center to just 55 games this season in which he registered a mere seven points to go with 123 hits. Samuel Poulin was called up in a corresponding move Tuesday and could be pressed into the lineup against the Hurricanes depending on the health of Jeff Carter (upper body).