Acciari (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Acciari is still being evaluated, so a timetable for his return to the lineup is unclear. He has picked up five points, 51 shots on goal and 101 hits in 45 appearances this season. Jesse Puljujarvi will probably draw back in for Tuesday's contest due to Acciari's absence.