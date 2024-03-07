Acciari (upper body) will be a game-time call against Washington on Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Acciari could return to action after missing just one game due to his upper-body issue. Considering the 32-year-old center is stuck in a 17-game goal drought, during which he registered just one assist and 20 shots, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on his offensive upside. If the center plays Thursday, it will likely be in a third-line role being vacated by Drew O'Connor (concussion).