Panthers' Noel Acciari: Scores in victory
Acciari scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over Edmonton.
Acciari has been on top of his game of late, as he has three goals in his previous six contests. The center isn't getting opportunities on the power play, but his even strength production makes him a solid value play in most formats. Even with his recent run of form, the 28-year-old is unlikely to break into the top-six any time soon.
