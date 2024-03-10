Bennett found twine in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Bennett was involved in a busy second period that included four goals for the Panthers, who are currently maintaining the league's best record with 92 points. While it was originally believed that it would be a no-goal for the winger due to his stick being too high on a deflection, the call ultimately was upheld based on the determination that his stick was at or below the height of the crossbar. Bennett remains an option in most deep leagues with 15 goals, 16 assists and a plus-12 rating through 53 games.