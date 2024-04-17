Bennett notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Bennett set up Carter Verhaeghe's marker 28 seconds into the second period before adding a goal later in the frame, deflecting a Gustav Forsling shot past Joseph Woll to tie the game 2-2. The 27-year-old Bennett has four goals and seven points in his last eight contests. He'll wrap up the regular season with 20 goals and 41 points across 69 games.