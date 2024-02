Bennett had two goals and two assists in a 9-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

The first star of the game was well deserved. Bennett scored in the first on a one-timer off a pass from Matthew Tkachuk, who also put up four points on the night. The 27-year-old Bennett pushed the score to 8-1 early in the third on the power play. He snapped a six-game point drought with the explosive night, which probably means he was on a lot of fantasy benches.