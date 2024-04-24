Bennett (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for at least a week, the team announced Wednesday.

Bennett scored a goal and picked up an assist in Game 2 before being forced to leave the game due to his upper-body issue. According to coach Paul Maurice, the news on the 27-year-old winger is better than anticipated. Based on his timeline, Bennett should be expected to miss at least the team's next three games, though it could be longer. In his stead, Anton Lundell and Evan Rodrigues could both be candidates to move into a top-six role.