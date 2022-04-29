Bennett (rest) will not play Friday in Montreal.
Bennett will sit out the team's season finale to avoid injury ahead of the start of the playoffs next week. He finishes his age-25 campaign with 28 goals, 21 assists, 49 points, 241 shots and a plus-27 rating -- all of which are new personal bests.
