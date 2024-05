Bennett (upper body) is expected to skate Thursday for the first time since he was injured April 23. He might be available for Game 1 of Florida's second-round matchup against the winner of the Boston-Toronto series, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett missed the final three contests of the first round due to the injury. He had 20 goals, 41 points, 100 PIM and 173 hits in 69 regular-season appearances. Bennett is likely to serve in a top-six capacity once he's healthy.