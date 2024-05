Bennett (upper body) will make the trip to Boston ahead of Friday's Game 3 versus the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bennett practiced with the extras Thursday, and if he's able to get on the ice with the main squad for Friday's morning skate, there's a chance he'll be available for Game 3. Bennett picked up two points through the first two games of the Panthers' first-round series versus Tampa Bay before suffering his upper-body injury.